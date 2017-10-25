Lancaster University considers MP’s Brexit letter

Lancaster University said it is considering a request from a government minister asking for details on how it teaches European affairs, particularly ‘Brexit’.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, a member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Conservative MPs, and a government whip, wrote to universities, including Lancaster, asking for the names of professors involved in teaching European affairs.

He also asked for “a copy of the syllabus and links to the online lectures”.

The government has distanced itself from the letter, which some university leaders have described as “sinister”. Mr Heaton-Harris said he believed in an open debate on Brexit. Lancaster University Vice Chancellor Prof Mark E Smith declined to comment, but a university spokeswoman said: “We have received a request and are currently considering it under our Freedom of Information procedures.”