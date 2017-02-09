Lancaster tradesman fined in court

A Lancaster tradesman has been fined by the court for failing to give his customers the right to cancel building contracts.

Ryan Knowles, 33, of T/A Knowles Roofing Services, Victoria Avenue, Lancaster, appeared before Lancaster Magistrates on Monday February 6. He was charged with failing to provide information in relation to off-premises contract for the supply of guttering and roofing service, and the right to cancel a contract, failing twice without reasonable excuse to comply with disclosure requirements of section 1202/1204, failing twice to provide required information in relation to off-premises contract, for the supply of roofing services and rubble clearance and failing to give rights to cancel contracts.

He was given a £1,320 fine and ordered to pay £998.09 costs.