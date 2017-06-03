Lancaster teen scoops top award

A talented art student has scooped an award after people flocked to see a range of artwork at a contemporary new home in Lancaster.

Ellisha Richardson, 17, was awarded a People’s Choice award, and £50 of vouchers for art supplies, for her work appropriately titled ‘Windows of Lancaster.’

Her work was presented at the home-themed art exhibition in a Redrow home on New Quay Road.

“I’m thrilled to have won the People’s Choice award and I’ve already used the vouchers to buy more brushes and watercolours so I can carry on doing what I love to do.,” said Elisha, from Lancaster who is studying on the first year of the University of the Arts Extended Diploma in Art and Design.

“The opportunity to have my work displayed to the public in a new home was amazing!”

Thirty students from Lancaster and Morecambe College took part in the project which also saw three other students awarded first, second and third prizes for their work at a private viewing.

Euan Chick from Morecambe came first and won £100 worth of vouchers, Fae Clementson Sharples from Arnside came second receiving £75 worth and Faye Catlow from Lancaster was awarded third place and won £50 in vouchers.

All of the vouchers were donated by Redrow.

Lesley Myers, area sales manager for Redrow Homes (Lancashire), worked with the college to create the exhibition.

She said: “The exhibition was a great success and we’re amazed by all the local talent.

“It’s great to be able to support something like this and we hope it’s an event that the students will remember.

“The artwork blended perfectly with the style of Abode homes as they are very contemporary in their design.”

For those who didn’t get to see the art work, there is another window of opportunity as it will be exhibited again as part of the Lancaster & Morecambe College’s annual end of year show which showcases the work of the art, design, media and music students.

The show will be open to the public in the art and design department from June 27 to July 7.

The work will also be offered for sale, with some of the proceeds going to the charity, The Trussell Trust Food Bank in Morecambe.