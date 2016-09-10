Lancaster teen says no to 18th presents and yes to hospice donations

For her 18th birthday Millie doesn’t want any presents, she wants donations to the hospice who looked after her nan in her final moments.

Milly Harrison turns 18 on September 21 but insists she doesn’t want anything extravagant, instead she wants to help Lancaster St John’s Hospice which means so much to the family.

The LGGS pupil lost her nan, Eve Mullineux to glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, on August 12 this year.

Eve spent 12 days in the Slyne Road hospice and her death came a day after Milly created her fundraising page.

Milly said: “Her cancer was unfortunately inoperable and it grew very quickly in three months.

“My nan was a loving, caring woman with a great sense of humour.

“She was incredibly creative and loved putting her talents to good use.”

Eve knitted premature baby clothes, made pump bags for breast cancer patients, knitted woolly hats for the Innocent smoothie campaign, and was involved in many other activities. She was also a member of the Women’s Institute.

The Harrison family have been supported by the hospice since Eve’s diagnosis in April 2016. Her mum Katie and grandad Joe looked after Eve for as long as they could.

Milly said: “The hospice gave us back the ability to be a family again and not just care givers.

“I think nan would be very proud of me.”

Milly has raised more than £800 so far, to donate go to www.gofundme.com/2j6fhws