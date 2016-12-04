Lancaster teen chosen to become Citizen leader

A Lancaster teen has been selected out of thousands to become a National Citizen Service (NCS) Leader.

Leon Morgan spent four weeks of his school holidays to take part in the outdoor challenges as apart of the NCS programme, where he met other young people.

The 16-year-old acquired new skills including leadership, teamwork, project planning and media and digital communications, after being to become one of more than 100 leaders.

“I’m so excited to become an NCS Leader.

“It’s amazing how much of an impact the three week programme can have – not only to your confidence levels but through amazing opportunities that are opened up to you as a result,” said Leon.

“My favourite part of NCS was meeting a group of individuals who, despite not always sharing my views, still made the three weeks incredibly special and fun for everyone there.

“We put aside the seemingly insignificant differences we had, which taught me to be more open with my beliefs and standpoints!

“I’d wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone.”

Leon was selected for the role after he developed a social action project within the community.

The project involved a bake sale at Westmorland Shopping Centre for St John’s Hospice.

Following his experience on the programme, Leon was invited to take part in the prestigious annual NCS Leaders programme, which aims to help graduates further develop their skills, build a national network of like-minded young people and help them to lead others to deliver positive change in their community.

As part of this Leon participated in various workshops, including presenting, leadership skills and problem solving skills. Sessions were delivered by top business and community partners including Twitter, Radio 1 and community organisers.

NCS provides programmes for 16 and 17-year-olds across England and Northern Ireland during the holiday terms. The programme costs no more than £50 and extra support is provided to those with additional needs. To find out more, or to take part, visit www.ncsyes.co.uk.

Taking place outside school/term time, teens can sign up for the part-residential experience and participate in either the spring, summer or autumn programmes.