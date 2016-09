A Lancaster art group won the “Best Trade Stand in Show” at the Southport Flower Show.

Meet the Makers group gathered interest around the ground and attracted new members to their group.

The artists, who specialise in handmade crafts and artwork, are back in Lancaster for their two Christmas shows on October 27 and 30.

Their final show of the year will be from December 8-11. All shows are held at St Nics Arcade. To join the group or for more information visit www.meetthemakers.info/