Lancaster studio offers a new place for artists and enthusiasts

A new gallery and studio space has opened in Lancaster city centre, offering art lovers the chance to see diverse exhibitions as well as giving artists a place to work.

Husband and wife Roy Smith and Kath McDonald, from Glasson, have teamed up to launch the new venture, King Street Studios, and are hoping to host a veriety of events as their name spreads among the art community in Lancaster.

Roy Smith and Kath McDonald in the studio space inside King Street Studios.

King Street Studios will be home to artist studios, exhibition spaces, workshops and other events. It will host new exhibitions every month, and the pair hope to encourage people to take an interest in the arts and to feel it is something accessible to them, that it is something that they can learn from and participate in.

“We both came to the arts later in life and wish to share our passion with others,” artist Roy said.

“We want people to feel they can come and look round the exhibitions and feel free to ask any questions and offer their thoughts about what is on show.”

Kath, who specialises in ceramics, added: “We want people to feel that we are approachable. This isn’t an elitist place.”

Roy Smith and Kath McDonald in one of the exhibition rooms inside King Street Studios.

An official preview night is being held on September 15, and the doors will then open to the public Thursdays to Saturday from 10am until 5pm on the first and second floors of the property.

Future exhibitions planned include a graduate show featuring the work of eight Lancaster University students. Artists taking up studio space will have the chance to exhibit their own work in the gallery.

For more information go to kingstreetstudios.art or King Street Studios on Facebook.