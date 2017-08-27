Lancaster studio launches awards branding

A design studio from Lancaster has launched the new brand for a renowned local business awards aimed at up and coming business talent from Lancashire.

Factored, an award winning multidisciplinary design studio in Lancaster, was commissioned to develop a new brand for Lancashire Business View’s Young ‘Uns awards, honouring the most influential, innovative and inspiring business people aged under 36 in Lancashire.

The new Sub36 brand was launched at a special event at BAE Systems, Samlesbury, where it gained a warm reception from a gathering of Lancashire’s future leaders.

As a previous Young’Uns winner, Factored managing director Tom Grattan, spoke at the launch about what winning the award meant to him and the thinking behind the brand’s redevelopment.

He said: “Winning the Young’Uns award undoubtedly helped my business, not only in terms of brand awareness and a leap in enquiries, but also in terms of confidence in myself as a businessperson.”