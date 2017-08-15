Lancaster student flats plan in jeopardy over noise row

Plans for student flats in the historic Gillow building will fall through unless the council withdraws its demand for soundproofing tests – say developers.

Bargh Estates and CityBlock Ltd have told Lancaster City Council they can’t get funding for their planned development on North Road unless they lift a call for pre-occupation noise tests.

Meanwhile students have launched their own bid for the planning condition to remain in place.

Lancaster University students’ union are worried that if the flats aren’t soundproofed adequately then tenants will hear noise coming from the union’s nearby Sugarhouse club.

This, they say, could cause complaints which may force the Sugarhouse to close.

The union has launched a campaign called Prove You Can Build It Right, urging the council to keep this condition in place.

Students’ union President Josh Woolf said: “We’re concerned that allowing this development to go ahead without testing of soundproofing measures creates an unacceptable risk to the welfare of students living in the flats, as well as leaving the Sugarhouse exposed to noise complaints from its new neighbours.

“If the developers really believe their design is good enough they should have no objection to pre-occupation testing and proving through full public scrutiny that this is the case.

“The Sugarhouse is important to our members and important to Lancaster’s nightlife and we want to make sure it can exist in harmony with its neighbours so it can continue to thrive.”

In a letter to the council, a representative of the developers wrote: “The inclusion of (the condition) has prevented the applicant from securing funding for the development. Without such funding the development cannot progress.

“The applicant remains absolutely committed to delivering the proposal bringing a listed building back into a viable long term use but cannot do so unless the council removed (the condition). The council’s position is frustrating.

“The applicant is satisfied that required noise levels within the building can and will be achieved; indeed, they would not proceed with the proposals if there was any doubt as the amenity and well-being of students occupying the building is of paramount importance.”

The council put the soundproofing test condition in place when they agreed planning permission for the 32 flats in December 2016.

It asks for the developer to carry out “pre-occupation noise monitoring within the building” and if the scheme “exceeds predicted noise levels, details of improved acoustic mitigation shall be agreed in writing with (the council)”.

The developer’s bid to lift the restriction is likely to go before the council planning committee on September 18.