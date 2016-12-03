Lancaster slimmer is half the woman she once was

A Lancaster woman is a shadow of her former self after losing more than half her body weight.

Lyndsey Beckett is half the woman she once was after shedding an impressive 10st 7lbs.

Lyndsey Beckett from Lancaster before she lost weight.

The 39-year-old slimmed from 20st 3lbs to 9st 10lbs making her one of the UK’s top female slimmers.

“I’d tried and failed to lose weight so many times that I honestly thought I was destined to be overweight forever,” said Lyndsey, who goes to the Scotforth Slimming World group.

“Before Slimming World I always found myself feeling deprived, hungry and miserable when I tried to lose weight but they completely opened my eyes to a totally new way of eating.”

Lyndsey was one of just 10 women – out of Slimming World’s 900,000 members – to make the finals of Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2016 competition.

She met Olympian swimmer and six-time world champion Mark Foster.

“Lyndsey is such an inspiration to everyone in our group, she’s blossomed into a beautiful woman both inside and out,” said Lisa Barrett, who runs the Scotforth group.”