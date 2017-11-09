Lancaster sleep out appeal to help homeless

Staff from a homeless centre will sleep on the steps of Lancaster Town Hall to fundraise for those without a home – and you can help too.

Every year staff and volunteers of Lancaster District Homeless Action Service take part in the sponsored sleep out to raise awareness of the homelessness plight across the district.

This year the team are inviting members of the public to join them on the sleep out which will take place on Saturday November 18 – starting at 9pm and finishing at 7am.

The proceeds from the event contribute to the funding for the Christmas Shelter which provides rough sleepers with a safe, warm place to stay and hot food to eat for the Christmas period, from December 24 until December 29.

Donations can be made via the Homeless Action website on www.ldhas.org.uk and follow the Just Giving link or you can contact Gary at the centre on 01524 842008 or email him at admin@ldhas.org.uk.

You can also contact Gary if you would like to take part in this event.

LDHAS is assisting those who are homeless or in housing poverty in the Lancaster and Morecambe area and surrounding districts.

Their day centre based in Edward Street, Lancaster, provides housing advice to the roofless and those in housing poverty.

This is done by a team of staff who work alongside other organisations to provide support.

The ultimate goal of this work is to find suitable long term accommodation for homeless clients. If you would like to volunteer please visit www.ldhas.org.uk/Volunteering.