Lancaster sister’s marathon challenge in memory of brother

A sister took on a gruelling marathon in memory of her brother who drowned after a night out.

Janet Regan, from Lancaster, completed the Asics Windermere Marathon for her brother John Regan who drowned in a canal after partying with friends.

John Regan who died from drowning in a canal after a night out with friends.

The mum-of-two also took part in the challenge to raise awareness of her water safety campaign as the country marks Drowning Prevention Week on June 16.

“This could happen to anyone on a night out,” said Janet.

“It is really important to raise awareness to get people talking about it, we want to get that in people’s minds to make them think, no I won’t go swimming in the sea whilst drinking, no I won’t go and walk by the canal on the way home, it makes you wonder have we saved lives?”

Janet completed the marathon in four hours, 58 minutes and has raised £1,200 for the Royal Life Saving Society’s (RLSS) Don’t Drink and Drown campaign.

She hopes to use the money to provide warning posters on Lancaster Canal, near The Water Witch pub and also along Regent’s Canal, Camden, where John died and is currently in talks with the Canal and Rivers Trust.

“It’s just important for as many people as possible to see those signs, so many people use that canal as a gateway home.”

Janet wore a black vest which read “this one’s for John.”

“Having that on my vest really got me through the marathon, a remind of why I was there, for John and the campaign,” said Janet.

Speaking about the marathon, Janet said: “It was horrendous, tougher than I expected because I had a calf injury back in March.

“The views were beautiful, finishing felt amazing but doing it didn’t, you lose all sense of time.”

Janet was supported by family and friends, all who have spoken of their pride for her efforts.

“They are really proud, my mum knows it’s not really my thing, running a marathon,” said Janet.

“John would have been laughing at me, he would say, what are you doing that for? He probably would be proud but would find it quite funny and would say there are easier ways to raise money.”

Janet would like to thank everyone for their support.

