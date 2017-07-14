Lancaster school helps tower blaze victims

A Lancaster high school has gone the extra mile – more than 300 in fact – to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Staff of Central Lancaster High School gathered donations from the community and headed down to London to donate to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire to support those that have lost everything.

Tamsin Bartlett and pupils with the Pye Motors van.

The fire started on June 14 at Grenfell Tower, a 24-storey, 220-foot high tower block of public housing flats in North Kensington, west London.

At present, police believe 80 people to have died, but will not know the final toll until later this year.

Tamsin Bartlett, head of personal and social development, and Victoria Crossman, head of performing arts, led the team down to London in a transit van that was kindly donated by Pye Motors of Lancaster. The van was packed full of donations for a nursery and community centre which required items such as baby toiletries, toys and books.

Pupils from the school prepared care packages, letters and gifts that were passed on to the volunteers who will share these out with the victims across local hospitals and schools.

Tamsin Bartlett showing volunteers the care packages.

Headteacher of Central Lancaster High School, Nicola Hall, said: “I am very proud of the students, staff and community at Central Lancaster High School, who recognised the heart-breaking and challenging circumstances of the families involved in the Grenfell Tower disaster and wanted to help out straight away.

“Our school community is built on a foundation of compassion and caring for others and we are keen to help out in any way we possibly can.”

There were several boxes which the donation centre did not require due to being inundated already, and so the remaining donations were taken to the Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service Ltd in Edward Street, Lancaster.

While there were numerous boxesof donations, the community still requires more. If you can donate, please go to www.gofundme.com/grenfell-tower-fire-fund

Central Lancaster High School would like to thank all of those that donated their items and money to the cause; the school said it was a great community effort that they know will help to support so many families in the coming days, weeks and months.