Lancaster’s Ryelands Park petition handed to council

A petition asking for better care for Ryelands Park has been handed to the city council.

The petition, which asks for tighter regulation over the use of events at the park on Owen Road, was debated at a Lancaster City Council meeting last night.

It comes after complaints were made over damage and noise being made from visiting funfairs and circuses.

Kamilla Elliott, who lives on Torrisholme Road, Shirley Bell and Anna Carney, presented the petition to city councillors at Morecambe Town Hall.

The park group said they were delighted councillors listened and agreed with their petition and hope plans can now move forward.

Anna Carney said: “It is nice that we are finally being taken seriously, it is a relief that they have listened to us at last.”

Kamilla said: “No other park in the district suffers the damage and abuse from for-profit events than Ryelands Park does.

“Overall I am pleased they have listened, I just hope these will not just be empty promises.”

The petition gathered more than 700 signatures from Skerton residents and other park users.

Suggestions for weight and height restrictions for event vehicles were made as well as a rolling tracks for vehicles to protect the park’s ground.

Councillor Brendan Hughes, Cabinet member with responsibility for environmental services, promised repairs would be looked at.

He said: “The district as a whole has got a lot of different parks which appeal to a lot of different people.

“But the point is there is something for everyone at all the parks and we can’t spend the same amount of money in every park.

“Williamson Park has a big budget as there is more to maintain.

“I will look at the damage to Ryelands Park and make sure these repairs are done.”

Whilst the petition was noted concerns are being expressed over noise regulations.

Kamilla said: “We are happy with the commitment to protecting our park as a green space, but we remain concerned that there are no policies or procedures to protect us from noise.”

Mark Davies, chief environmental officer for Lancaster City Council, said noise regulations differ from night clubs and pubs to fairs and circuses but would look into any noise complaints.

