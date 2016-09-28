Lancaster’s Judges’ Lodgings shuts this week but talks continue

The Judges’ Lodgings will close its doors this Friday but talks are under way to save the museum.

The Friends of Judges’ Lodgings have confirmed they are the party who are in talks with Lancashire County Council to save the Grade I listed building.

David Redmore, chairman of the Friends, said: “The application we put forward has been successful.

“We are now the preferred applicant for the Judges’ Lodgings but that’s not to say we are taking it over.

“We are about to enter a series of negations with the county council.”

The museum, which will close on Friday September 30, is one of four museums which is under threat due to county council budget cuts.

County Councillor Marcus Johnstone, cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “Closing museums, including the Judges’ Lodgings, is the last thing we want to have to do but the scale of the county council’s financial challenge means we have to take these difficult decisions in order to safeguard services for the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“Although the Judges’ Lodgings will close to the public on Friday, we are doing all we can to ensure that the museum has a sustainable future and will continue working very hard on talks with the group who has applied to take it over.

“This expression of interest is strong and I’m optimistic about the museum’s future. Although there is still work to do, in an ideal world we would hope to be able to transfer the museum by the end of the year.

“The museum collection will remain where it is and will not be removed to Preston. Care and maintenance plans will be put in place to ensure that the museum and its contents are looked after, preserved properly, and kept safe and secure.”