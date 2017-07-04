Lancaster’s game with Chorley cut short

Lancaster’s match with Chorley at Lune Road was abandoned due to the rain on Saturday, as both teams had to settle for fiive points each.

Lancaster captain Charlie Swarbrick won the toss and elected to field first, the visitors finishing on 96 all out in 32.2 overs.

Edwin Moulton (15) and Jack Bentham opened for Chorley, the latter failing to score a single run after being caught by Reuben Orr off Kasun Madushanka’s bowling.

Orr was in the thick of most of the early action as he also caught Moulton off the bowling of Liam Moffat, and the same combination struck again when Chorley’s leading runscorer on the day, Gayan Maneeshan, was dismissed for 39.

Moffat was in fine form with the ball and bowled Will Moulton (0), he then made his mark in the field as well, catching Alexander Howarth (0) as Ben Simm got in on the act with his only wicket of the day.

Chorley captain, Kyle Dixon, tried to increase the run rate but he soon fell to Madushanka, Heywood catching im out.

Moffat’s day got even better when he bowled Harry Barclay, the Chorley man another batsman who was unable to get off the mark and get on the scoreboard.

Kieran Moffat also got himself a wicket, Andy Flear (17) falling when Madushanka took a nice catch to leave the visitors up against it.

Chorley’s tail end were soon mopped up, Ian Oakes (0) was bowled by Madushanka, while Chris Harty managed just one run before being bowled by Kieran Moffat as his side were all out for 96, leaving Lancaster a very good target to chase.

However, the Lune Road side managed just 18.3 overs before the rain struck.

Heywood (6) was out LBW to Edwin Moulton, Joseph Hills (0) was bowled, again by Moulton, Swarbrick (2) was caught and bowled by Lee and Kieran Moffat was caught and bowled by Will Moulton, leaving them on 41-4 as the game was abandoned.