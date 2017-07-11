Lancaster’s batsmen fail to perform at Netherfield

Lancaster suffered a 187-run defeat away at Netherfield on Saturday after a poor batting performance.

Lancaster captain Charlie Swarbrick elected to field first, and it wasn’t long until the opening wicket fell when former Morecambe captain Josh Dixon (7) was out LBW to Liam Moffat (1-31).

Tom Williamson (28) was then caught by Swarbrick off the bowling of Ben Simm (3-66), but Obus Pienaar (68) and Ben Barrow (86) moved Netherfield on to 174-3.

The 115-run stand ended when Barrow was run out, John Huck (6) was then caught and bowled by Kasun Madushanka (5-54), before Pienaar was caught by Swarbrick, also off Madushanka’s bowling.

The Sri Lankan also claimed the wicket of Lewis Edge (6), while Simm dismissed Bradley Earl (0) and Daniel Ingham (0) to leave Netherfield on 214-8.

Madushanka then bowled Mark Clarkson (1) and Nathan Chambers (2) to complete his five-wicket haul as the hosts were bowled out for 235.

Lancaster’s reply was poor, with only Kieran Moffat (20) making double figures, Danny Welbourne, Swarbrick and Jamie Heywood scoring just four runs between them.

When Kieran Moffat fell, Lancaster were on 26-4, and things got no better when Madushanka was caught by Pienaar off Chambers’ bowling.

Iain Perrieman (3), Reuben Orr (5), Paul Dawson (1) and Scott Sparks (0) all failed to make an impact as the visitors were bowled out for just 48.