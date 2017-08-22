Lancaster remain bottom of table after loss to Preston

Lancaster remained rooted to the bottom of the Northern Premier League table after a 68 run defeat away at Preston on Saturday.

Lancaster captain Charlie Swarbrick won the toss and elected to field first, with the hosts going on to finish on 160-8.

Geeth Malinda (29) and Sajid Patel (1) opened for Preston, the former was run out by Kasun Madaushanka and Madushanka struck again with the wicket of Patel, Ben Simm taking the catch.

Lukman Vahaluwala was the host’s top scorer, his impressive knock of 77 set Preston on their way until he was removed by Callum East (1-42), Simm again taking the catch.

Swarbrick bowled Mustaq Tailor (6), while Simm (1-42) claimed his only wicket of the day by removing Yasin Patel (16).

East struck three more times – he took care of Irshad Desai (2) and Sabbir Patel (0) with Madushank catching on both occasions, while Yasin Boda (0) was dismissed LBW.

Jitendra Kumar (14 no) and Syed Shajjar Shah (3) remained unbeaten as Preston finished on 160-8 from 34 overs.

In reply, few batsmen made an impact for Lancaster, with only three making double figures. Ruben Orr was run out for just six runs, while Madushanka managed a knock of 15 before being dismissed by Andrew Starkie (1-25), caught by Kumar.

Vahaluwala (3-18) was in excellent form, he removed Laurie Atkinson (0) and Swarbrick (6), both were caught by Desai, while Kieran Moffat (7) was caught and bowled by Kumar (5-15).

Kumar then went to work on the Lancaster lower order, removing Simm (16), Danny Welbourne (0), Brendan Hetherington (28) and James Davies (6), while Vahaluwala got rid of East (1) as Lancaster were all out for 92.