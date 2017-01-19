Lancaster Parkrun celebrates first anniversary

Hundreds of runners took to Williamson Park to celebrate the first anniversary of Lancaster’s parkrun.

Parkrun organise free, weekly, 5km timed runs around the world open to everyone of all ages (from four and up) and abilities.

Lancaster's Park Run one year anniversary at Williamson Park.

Since it began on January 16 last year, the Lancaster parkrun has held 11,000 runners to the park, averaging at more than 200 runners each week.

Ronald Hummelink, one of the organisers, wanted to bring the national activity to the district to make sure Lancaster “wasn’t missing out.”

“I started doing parkrun in Wigan and decided to move to Lancaster with my wife, as soon as I realised Lancaster didn’t have it I thought why not?” said the 38-year-old.

Around 80 volunteers are involved in making sure the race day goes as smoothly possible. Parkrun is held at Williamson Park every Saturday morning from 9am, register for free at www.parkrun.org.uk/lancaster/.

