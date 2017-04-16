Lancaster nurse is student of year

When Alison Field began her nursing course in Lancaster she had no idea her background in dementia care would lead to her organising an awareness day for 200 nursing students.

Alison began the course at the University of Cumbria in 2015 and has gone on to win Student of the Year at the University of Cumbria Students’ Union (UCSU) Success Awards, with colleague Tracy Appiah.

The sixth annual UCSU Success Awards are a highlight of the academic year and are popular among students, staff, friends and guests of the university.

More than 120 people attended the awards at the Shap Wells Hotel, near Penrith.

The awards aim to celebrate the successes and achievements of the students and staff who aim to make the University of Cumbria community such a special place to learn and work.

A formal reception and three course dinner was served before the awards ceremony.

“It is wonderful to see staff and students come together to celebrate successes from across the University of Cumbria,” said Theresa Pellegrino, UCSU academic officer.

“The fact that we awarded two student of the year awards this year shows just how special our students are.”

Awards given out on the night included Volunteer of the Year, Student Support Staff of the Year and Lecturer of the Year. Alison was one of four people from the University of Cumbria’s Lancaster campus to receive an award.

“Thank you so much for the nomination and support I’ve had at university, and long may it continue,” said Alison.

Nicola Kitchen, a senior lecturer in Early Years and Primary Education based in Lancaster, was awarded the most creative teaching award.

One of the nominations submitted for the award described Nicola as “the tutor you wish could teach you for everything.”

Karishma Asher, chair of the University of Cumbria English Society, received the Student Group Member of the Year award. Neil Thomas received the Research Project of the Year award, the first time this award has been featured.

The awards were presented by UCSU’s elected full time officers – Bethany Cutter, Theresa Pellegrino and Rowan Cooper-Gritten. University of Cumbria Vice-Chancellor Julie Mennell made a speech where she paid tribute to UCSU and the sabbatical officer team.