Lancaster narrowly fall short of target

Bottom of the table Lancaster were beaten by 10 runs away at Penrith at the weekend in what was a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Lancaster captain Charlie Swarbrick won the toss and put the hosts into bat first – Penrith went on to post a score of 124 before being bowled out in 35.1 overs.

However, openers Henry Marshall and Samuel Hall both fell without scoring to pacemen Kasun Madushanka (3-42) and Liam Moffat (3-33) respectively.

Jesse Dinnie (27) was caught by Lee Sparks off Ben Simm (4-44), while Greg Cameron (4) and Eddie Robson (0) were both dismissed LBW to Moffat as Lancaster got to grips with the Penrith batting.

Greg Hall (49) was the hosts’ top scorer on the day but he was bowled by professional Madushanka, and Simm struck again when Mark Osborne (6) and Kieron Trevaskis (31) were dismissed LBW.

Penrith captain Jonathon Osborne failed to get off the mark, he was bowled by Madushanka, while Jamie O’Brien managed just one run before falling victim to the spin bowling of Simm as the hosts ended on 124 all out.

In reply, Jamie Heywood (0) was caught and bowled by Jonathon Osborne (2-13), captain Swarbrick (7) was caught by Cameron off the bowling of Greg Hall (3-40) and Osbourne struck again when he bowled Kieran Moffat (0).

Simm managed a knock of 21 before being bowled by Dinnie, while Madushanka top scored for Lancaster with 39 but he fell to Jake Marshall, Kieron Trevaskis taking the catch.

Luke Phillips reached double figures but he was dismissed after a knock of 13, he was caught and bowled by Dinnie, while Brendan Hetherington (6) was caught by Jamie O’Brien off the bowling of Hall.

Hall also took the wicket of James Davies, the Lancaster man falling LBW without troubling the scorers, and Callum East also failed to score a single run when he was bowled by Dinnie.

Dinnie struck again, removing Liam Moffat (5), as Lee Sparks (5 not out) was left alone at the crease with his team bowled out for 114 off 46.2 overs, just 10 runs short of their target.