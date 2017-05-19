Lancaster mum to take on Edinburgh marathon

A mum-of-three will take on the Edinburgh marathon after being inspired by her husband’s daily battle with rheumatoid arthritis.

Lancaster mum Hayley Wakeman will run the marathon on May 28 for Arthritis Research UK.

“By running this marathon I not only want to help raise awareness of rheumatoid arthritis but I also want to help fund research to help people like my husband, Jamie,” said Hayley.

“We have three children and the condition has prevented us from being able to do things like walks or days out.

“Rheumatoid arthritis affects every aspect of the whole family’s life, not just the person living with the condition.”

Hayley is aiming to raise £1,000 to help the charity fund world-class research into rheumatoid arthritis, a condition that affects over 400,000 people in the UK and causes debilitating pain and fatigue.

Until a couple of years ago Hayley’s husband Jamie was very active, playing football, cycling, running and even taking part in triathlons.

However he started experiencing occasional pain and stiffness in all his joints.

This gradually progressed to excruciating pain and stiffness daily which meant he began to struggle with everyday tasks.

Six months ago, at the age of 31, Jamie was finally diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

His treatment plan has helped relieve the symptoms to an extent however, he can no longer walk more than a few hundred yards without his feet, ankles and knees seizing up.

The damage already done to the joints in his hands has resulted in him not being able to make a fist or straighten his fingers.

“Myself, Jamie’s father and brother are all running this marathon to help those with arthritis. Any donation big or small will make a huge difference,” said Hayley.

Louise Skinner, head of events and community fundraising at Arthritis Research UK, said: “We are thrilled and very grateful to Hayley for running the Edinburgh Marathon and helping to raise money for Arthritis Research UK. Our charity is committed to helping people like Jamie, so they can live pain free and continue doing the things they love.

“All funds raised by Hayley will go towards funding the charity’s research, so that together we can help people with arthritis by developing new treatments.”

If you would like to help Hayley reach her fundraising target, you can contribute online via her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hayley-Wakeman4