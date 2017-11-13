Lancaster, Morecambe and beyond marks Remembrance Sunday

Hundreds gathered to commemorate those who lost their lives in conflict as the nation marked Remembrance Sunday.

A two-minute silence was held across the country to remember the war dead and wreaths were laid at memorials.

In Morecambe a procession formed at the Platform, which was led by Morecambe Band, and finished at the Cenotaph where a service and the two minutes silence was held.

“We are constantly surprised every year to see how many people attend,” said Malcolm Brown, secretary of the Morecambe & Heysham Branch of The Royal British Legion.

“The parade was much longer than we have ever seen in the past, it is encouraging to see such a big crowd come out and join in the service.”

The Morecambe Winter Gardens held a commemorative Armistice Day event following the service, inviting the community to enjoy music, drinks and a hot pot.

The Roaring 40s Radio Show, The Billionaires, Peter Jetson as George Formby and Rachel Mercer formed the line-up for live music during the event.

“Thank you to everybody who popped in to see us,” said Evelyn Archer, chair of the Friends of the Winter Gardens group.

“We had a wonderful nostalgic afternoon.”

Morecambe Band also performed their annual Remembrance Concert at the Platform in Morecambe on Saturday. In Lancaster the community came together at the Garden of Remembrance at Lancaster Town Hall to begin the commemoration.

A service was then held at the Priory Church followed by a parade and march past which ended at the town hall.

In Carnforth the parade left the council offices on Market Street and proceeded along North Road, New Street and to the war memorial for the service.