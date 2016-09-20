Lancaster man’s 10-month European walk for charity

A Lancaster man has given up his job to walk nearly 6,000km across Europe for charity.

Arthur Livesley, 33, will spend the next 10 months trekking 3,662 miles through Europe from southern Portugal to the most northerly mainland point of Norway, taking in countries including Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Finland along the way.

Arthur hopes to raise money for Medecins Sans Frontieres and the National Ankylosing Spondylitis Society, a condition which Arthur’s mum Rebecca Parris suffers from.

The trip was borne out of a random conversation Arthur had one day 18 months ago.

“It was one of those conversations about what you would do if you won the lottery, and I said I would walk from one end of Europe to the other,” said Arthur, who had been working at Cross Bay Brewery.

“I ended up thinking that maybe I didn’t have to win the lottery to do it, so I just decided to go for it.

“That was about 18 months ago and I have been saving up ever since.”

Arthur travelled to Faro in Portugal today, Tuesday, to begin his trip of a lifetime.

He said: “I have always liked walking but always fancied doing something that was more than just a walk.

“The route was just whatever came to my mind. I didn’t really think too much about it initially. It obviously had to be at the right time of year as I didn’t want to be walking through the Arctic in the middle of winter.

“Depending on the conditions I may have to slow down a bit through winter. It’s findiong the right balance of not leaving myself too much work to do and not freezing!”

Arthur aims to walk around 12-13 miles a day, with some rest days and the chance to sightsee also on his itinerary. He will mainly be camping along the way, although will also occasionally stay in youth hostels and with friends and family.

* You can follow Arthur’s trip at www.facebook.com/abitofastroll or his blog at abitofastroll.wordpress.com.

Donate online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ArthurLivesley