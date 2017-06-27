Lancaster lose at Leyland as impressive Waduge shines with bat

Lancaster’s trip to The Stanning Memorial Ground ended in disappointment on Saturday as they were beaten by 74 runs in their Northern Premier League clash with Leyland.

Visiting skipper Ben Simm won the toss and elected to field first as the Leyland batsmen took the game to Lancaster.

Pabasara Waduge in particular put in an impressive performance, scoring 80 runs off 135 balls which included nine fours and a six before he was caught by Kieran Moffat off the bowling of Liam Moffat (2-53).

Waduge’s opening partner James Chaplin was the first to fall when he was bowled by Liam Moffat, and Hamza Khan (30) helped take the score on until he became Iain Perrieman’s (1-38) only victim, Reuben Orr taking the catch.

Henry Thompson (25) also reached double figures, but Kasun Madushanka (1-36) struck to claim his sole wicket of the match, Callum East collecting the ball well.

Tom Reece was runout without scoring as the home side finished on 210-5 from their 50 overs, James Rounding finishing on 24 not out.

Jamie Heywood and Joseph Hills opened for Lancaster in reply and they got off to a decent start.

However, Heywood went for 21 when he was caught by Tom Reece off the bowling of Steven Pallett (3-39), and Andrew Jacques (1-32) took the wicket of Hills (9), wicket keeper Andrew Jacques taking the catch.

Charlie Swarbrick reached 17 before being dismissed – Pallett striking again, with David Makinson collecting the ball – while Kieran Moffat was Lancaster’s top scorer with the bat with 39.

Moffat’s innings included six fours as he tried to give his side some impetus, but when he fell it signalled the beginning of the end for the visitors.

Henry Thompson (1-13) was the man who took Moffat’s wicket, Jacques taking the catch, leaving Paul Dawson and Madushanka at the crease.

Dawson didn’t even trouble the scorers as he was stumped off the bowling of Pallett, while Madusanka did at least make double figures before being bowled by David Makinson (2-24). Makinson also saw off Simm, the Lancaster captain was caught by Waduge for seven runs, while Reuben Orr was run out for just three.

Ross Bretherton (2-15) bowled Callum East (2) and also took the wicket of Liam Moffat (0) LBW as Lancaster were dismissed for 136 off 49 overs in what was a comprehensive defeat for the Lune Road club.