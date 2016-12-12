Lancaster lawyers take on retail giant British Home Stores in compensation case

A team of specialist employment lawyers from Lancaster firm JWK are representing 111 former staff of retail giant BHS at an employment tribunal in London.

The staff are seeking compensation for the company’s failure to deal with the redundancies properly.

Carl Moran, director and head of employment law at JWK, said that he and his team would be seeking a protective award on the grounds that BHS failed to collectively consult with the head office staff before redundancies were made. In addition to any redundancy pay, if successful, the staff members would each be awarded damages of up to 90 days’ pay due to this failure to properly consult with them. The potential value of the claim is in the region of £500,000 to £1million.

Mr Moran, who has a reputation in this area of the law, has previously represented former employees of companies including Carcraft, City Link and Kids’ Company.

He said: “All employees who are made redundant, irrespective of their length of service, are entitled to a protective award in circumstances where the company has failed to properly collectively consult with them and are entitled to claim significant damages in respect of those failings.”