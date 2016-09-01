Lancaster landmark to light up for good causes

The Ashton Memorial will soon light up again in a rainbow of colours for good causes.

During the month of September, the memorial will be floodlit in gold to show support for children suffering from cancer.

There will be a break in the colour when the monument will turn orange for one evening on September 13 to recognise World Sepsis Day.

On October 10, the Williamson Park monument will be emblazoned in purple to mark World Mental Health Day and on October 20, World Osteoporosis Day will be supported with a display of orange.

Lancaster City Council, owners of Williamson Park, this week approved for the memorial to be illuminated for the various charities.

Coun Karen Leytham, Cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “One of our priority outcomes for the district is to help improve the health and wellbeing of its citizens.

“Having received a number of further requests from support groups and others wanting to raise awareness of illnesses and diseases that impact on the lives of many of our citizens, the council is once again delighted to show its support by lighting up its magnificent Ashton Memorial.”

The full list of dates when the memorial will be lit is as follows:

September 1-12/September 14-30: Children’s Cancer

September 13: World Sepsis day

October 10: World Mental Health Day

October 20: World Osteoporosis Day

November 17: World Pancreatic Cancer Day