Lancaster kids sing on London stage

Children from Lancaster sang their hearts out in a special performance at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London.

The budding singers from Stagecoach Theatre School in Lancaster formed part of The Lakes Choir which including 50 youngsters aged from eight-17-years-old.

The theatre has been home to the Phantom of the Opera for more than 30 years and the Stagecoach students got a chance to see the set and costumes backstage.

“Our local children were simply stunning,” said Ann-Marie White, principal of Stagecoach Theatre Schools in Lancaster and Kendal.

“They sung their hearts out and performed brilliantly under the guidance of our choir leader, Miss Hannah Fleming.”

The students performed three songs as part of the variety evening on Sunday June 18, which included talented youngsters from all over the UK.

“It was the opportunity of a lifetime to perform at this amazing, famous theatre,” said a very excited Stagecoach student, Tamsin Wood, aged 14.

“To see the children on stage at Her Majesty’s Theatre is going to be a wonderful life long memory for me – what an achievement,” said mum Alita Jordan, who had travelled down to London to support the choir.

During the event the Stagecoach Lakes choir closed the show and received a standing ovation.

“Her Majesty’s Theatre managers and back stage team came to see the children after their performance to express their gratitude and told the students they had been the most polished, well-mannered group of youngsters they had ever had,” said Ann-Marie.

“The students experienced all that the theatre had to offer and had a potted history lesson in all the playwrights and actors who had performed there.

“We are very proud of them, they were outstanding ambassadors.”

Stagecoach offers its students tuition and classes in the three performing arts disciplines of dance, drama and singing.

Ann-Marie White has been the director at Stagecoach for Lancaster and Morecambe for more than 20 years.

They opened their first city centre venue at the Gregson Centre in Lancaster last year and give thousands of children the opportunity to perform in their choir and productions.