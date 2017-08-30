Lancaster hospice tribute night in memory of husband

A Bolton-le-Sands woman has organised a special tribute in memory of her husband to mark what would have been their 35th wedding anniversary.

Helen Soutar lost her husband Phil in April 2012 after he battled cancer for eight years.

His passing at St John’s Hospice came just before the couple’s 30th wedding anniversary.

“I would not have been able to cope at all or care for my husband without the remarkable nurses from the St John’s Hospice at Home team, and then the whole team at the hospice when Phil was admitted to their ward,” said Helen.

“They made Phil feel so cared for and they gave him dignity and peace.

“I cannot understate the wonderful work they do for people at the end of their life, and how they also looked after me.”

Helen has organised a tribute, an evening at Finney’s at Kendal Football Club on September 23, from 7pm-midnight to raise funds for St John’s Hospice.

Local band The Lancaster Bombers will be performing live, and the evening will also feature a disco, raffle and a pie and pea supper.

The hospice supported and cared for Phil, who was a bank manager for Barclays Bank for many years in the South Lakes.

In a twist of fate, when Helen decided to leave Barclays Bank in 2014 after a happy and successful 35 year career she spotted an advertisement for a Community Fundraiser at St John’s.

“I feel very much that this was meant to be, and by being part of the fantastic team at St John’s I am giving something back to my wonderful hospice,” said Helen.

“I have been given a new lease of life, a new career, and made so many new friends, which was just what I needed after losing my lovely Phil.”

Helen has also been given the opportunity to co-lead a team of 50 St John’s supporters on their next overseas trek to Machu Picchu in Peru in March 2018.

As part of the trip Helen is raising funds for the hospice in memory of Phil.

“Phil and I did love to travel so I feel I am doing the Peru Trek for him as well.”

Tickets for an evening at Finney’s, over 18s only, are £15 on 07554441423.