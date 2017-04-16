Lancaster hospice furniture shop raises £500k

For five years people have been donating furniture to St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

The hospice’s furniture shop on Slyne Road was ‘built by the people, for the people.’

Since it’s opening the shop’s operating profit has generated more than £500k – and all funds go directly to the hospice.

“The Lancaster furniture shop has been a huge success raising over half a million pound in 5 years,” said Heather Taylor, retail general manager for the 10 St John’s charity shops.

Caroline, shop manager at the Slyne Road base, is supported by a team of 23 volunteers who have contributed more than 21,000 man hours to the shop over the five years.

“We simply wouldn’t survive without them,” said Heather.

“Fingers crossed we can hit a million when we make it to 10 years.”

“A key part of the hospice’s five year deficit reduction plan was the development and expansion of our local charity shops,” said Shirley Mørch, head of finance and resources at St John’s Hospice.

“The opening of our first furniture shop at Slyne Road was part of this plan and its success has led to the opening of two other furniture shops in Kendal and Garstang.”

The total profit from the Slyne Road store has reached £524,082 and profits from the other nine St John’s shops also goes straight to the charity.

The furniture shop celebrated the milestone with an afternoon of cake and fizz for customers and volunteers.

Dawn Clifford is a volunteer at the Slyne Road shop, she said: “I enjoy volunteering at the shop because it is a great way of meeting people, as well as supporting this amazing charity; it does so much for patients and their families in our community.”

The shop is always looking for good quality furniture so if you have something you would like to donate call them on 01524 845919. They can also collect the item.

The furniture shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9.30am-4.30pm.