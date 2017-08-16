Lancaster health club’s new charity of the year

After a hard fought social media voting battle, following pitches from 10 local charities, the staff and customers at a Lancaster health club have chosen their charity of the year.

3-1-5 will join CancerCare in a new charity partnership.

The gym already has some links with the organisation, who have run a weekly hydrotherapy session at the pool for several months.

Staff and customers at the gym will all be encouraged to support the new partnership, with events, activities and challenges planned including donations for introducing friends to the club, a 21 day ‘habit maker’ challenge for £21 and a special evening of inspirational stories and awards. Andrea Partridge, engagement co-ordinator for the charity, went along to meet staff. She is pictured with Deena Gillan from 3-1-5.