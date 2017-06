A young leader from the 5th Lancaster Guides has raised more than £700 for Cancer Research.

Trinity Richardson, 14, a pupil at Ripley St Thomas School, had her head shaved for the charity at a guide meeting.

The Guides held a non-uniform night and cake sale and raised £150 towards fundraising. Trinity’s hair was cut by Emma Hunter of Roots Hair Salon on Bowerham Road.

Donate via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Trinity- Richardson2017.