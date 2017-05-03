Lancaster Guardian’s Gym of the Year winners crowned

The winner of the Lancaster Guardian’s Gym of the Year competition has been announced.

For the third year in a row Lancaster gym Fitness Formation have took home our award.

The gym based on North Road has four members of staff and offers a mix of personal training and group sessions.

Daniel Donohue, general manager at FF, said the team are extremely proud to win.

He said: “With a small facility and a team of only four members, we were up against some strong competition from some tremendous gyms around the area.

“We’d like to say thanks to our friends in the community that got behind Fitness Formation to support us for the third year in a row and for their continued advice, and backing in our charity fundraising endeavours.”

Staff would also like to thank their members and readers of their columns in the Lancaster Guardian and Lancashire Evening Post.