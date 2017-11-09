Lancaster Guardian reporter to join sleep out for homeless

Our reporter Gemma Sherlock will join a group of volunteers, staff and members of the public on a sleep out on the Lancaster Town Hall steps.

The sleep out on Saturday November 18 is in aid of the homeless.

From 9pm-7am the group will sleep out on the steps of Lancaster Town Hall to experience the harsh conditions many homeless people go through on a daily basis.

If you want to join the sleep out visit here

Here at the paper we want to raise awareness of the homeless plight in our city and shine a light on one of the many dedicated services who are trying to tackle this.

Taking part in this sleep out is of course a small step to helping but with your support we can hopefully make a real difference in improving the lives of those without a warm house to go to.

Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service is committed to helping people find accommodation and learn the life skills essential for independent living and provide help and support to engage with the job market.

They work with people from many varied backgrounds where circumstance has led them to be sleeping rough, or struggling to manage their own accommodation.

This is a fundraiser set up by our reporter Gemma Sherlock, which the Lancaster Guardian is supporting.

If you wish to donate to our Just Giving page to fundraise for Lancaster & District Homeless Action Service then please visit here