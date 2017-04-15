Lancaster Guardian cartoonist designs cafe mural

A Lancaster Guardian cartoonist is adding some colour to one of the city’s museums.

Jack Knight has painted a seaside mural on a wall in the Maritime Museum cafe on St George’s Quay.

The dad-of-one is sprucing up the cafe to encourage people to visit Lancaster and spend their time in the city’s smaller, locally owned shops and historic buildings.

Since 2010 Jack has been creating artwork for local businesses after relaunching his makeup business Knight Time Creations as an illustration design studio.

“I used to travel all over the country as a makeup artist for many years, when my daughter came along I knew I had to settle down and work closer to home but I still wanted to do something I’m passionate about, illustration and cartooning was the obvious choice,” said Jack.

The Maritime Museum is open for visitors seven days a week. It closed for several months following the floods at the end of 2015 but has been lovingly restored to its former glory and tells of Lancaster and Morecambe’s rich maritime history.

Further information at www.lancashire.gov.uk/leisure-and-culture/museums/lancaster-maritime-museum.