Lancaster GP supports vulnerable children at the London Marathon

A 43-year-old GP from Lancaster, who was inspired to run the London Marathon to help vulnerable children and young people, proudly crossed the finish line on Sunday to raise hundreds of pounds for The Children’s Society.

David Cheung completed the gruelling 26.2 mile course in 5 hours and 15 minutes on Sunday April 23 to support the charity’s work with the most vulnerable children across the country suffering abuse, hardship and neglect.

David is passionate about helping young people – a cause that he related to and led him to run for the charity. He’d already won a place to run the London Marathon through the ballot but he wanted to run in aid of for The Children’s Society because he has supported the charity for many years through his local church, the Lancaster Priory.

So far, he has raised an impressive £2,899 towards the charity’s work with vulnerable children and young people.

Reflecting on his personal challenge and dedication to make a difference, David said: “I wanted to run for The Children’s Society to help promote their national and local projects with vulnerable children.

“It was an honour to run for such a wonderful charity and I would like to thank my friends as well as patients at Ash Trees and Arnside Surgeries and also everyone at Lancaster Priory Church for all their generous support.”

The Children’s Society’s Challenge Event Coordinator, Reena Ruda said: “Running the London Marathon is a truly amazing accomplishment and David’s inspiring efforts will help to make a real difference to young people’s lives.

David’s fundraising, along with all of our London Marathon runners, will support our vital work with children who often have nowhere left to turn.”