Lancaster shoppers were taken by surprise when a group of parents with babies took part in a flash mob.

The mums began dancing in Marketgate Shopping Centre for five minutes to a mix of three Christmas songs.

Lancaster Sling Swing flash mob.

The flash mob was led by Abi Doughty, who runs Sling Swing classes for parents with their babies and toddlers in Lancaster every Friday. The flashmob was to raise awareness of the classes which incorporates a gentle movement to music for parents/carers and babies in slings.