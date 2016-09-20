Lancaster fall to Fleetwood defeat

Lancaster’s Northern Premier League Division One campaign ended in defeat at the weekend, losing by six wickets away at Fleetwood.

The home skipper, Mat Clark, won the toss and decided to put Lancaster into bat first, but neither of the visitors’ openers made much of an impact as Faizan Khan (7) was out LBW from the bowling of Patrick Ashton, while Danny Welbourne also fell to Ashton after being caught for just nine runs.

Lawrie Atkinson (56) was Lancaster’s highest run scorer but he fell to an Ashton catch off the bowling of Mike Clinning.

Ben Simm (21) was one of only two other Lancaster batsmen to reach double figures, but he was removed by Adam Parker as the visitors finished on 129 all out in 45.5 overs.

Ashton (5 for 44) and Clinning (4 for 3) were the host’s star men with the ball, while Parker finished with figures of 1 for 14.

In reply, Simm (2 for 22) removed Ashton LBW for just eight runs, as well as Parker (15), who was caught by Khan.

Dean Bell (25) fell thanks to the bowling of Imran Ashraf, he was stumped by Khan, but Paul Willis, in at number four, produced an excellent innings. The Fleetwood man finished on 60 not out, claiming eight fours and a six to take the game away from Lancaster.

Clinning finished on four not out as Fleetwood won by six wickets and it took them just 35.3 overs. Simm (2 for 22) was Lancaster’s best bowler on the day.