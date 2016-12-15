Lancaster event’s company £100k pledge in memory of beloved friend

Members of ticket company Skiddle who were known for throwing big parties in Lancaster have pledged to raise £100,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support after a colleague lost his battle with cancer.

Chris Glaba, 27, was diagnosed with cancer in early 2016, and despite a brave fight, passed away on December 5.

Chris, who lived in Manchester, became involved with Skiddle through putting on a festival in 2011.

He became part of the company’s events arm A-Wing, who put on club nights in Lancaster Castle’s former prison and a 3,000 capacity Hacienda Classical concert in Williamson Park.

Chris’s condition resulted in a bucket list being set up by his older sister Nicola on Go Fund Me, to help him make the most out of the final months of his life.

Part of the money was spent on a ‘fake wedding’ in Altrincham, near where Chris grew up, with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard DJing, with a further fund-raising event Glabstonbury at Manchester venue Sound Control, with Maximo Park, The Bluetones and Happy Mondays band member Bez among the acts.

“Throughout his illness the work and support of Macmillan – to Chris, his family and the Skiddle team – has been exemplary, and as such the company and all their employees are determined to raise as much money as possible to help fight this savage disease,” said Jimmy Coultas, head of content and communication at Skiddle.

Skiddle and Macmillan’s partnership has now come up with the first collaborative scheme, with a number of limited edition CHRIStmas Cards created to raise money and awareness for Macmillan.

Working with Manchester based Studio DBD, 10 different designs have all been created, each from a different design company or illustrator who has kindly donated their time for free.

Lundgren & Lindqvist, Querida, Superfried, Stan Chow, Lee Goater, Eve Warren, Nick Deakin, Si Scott and Build ​are the nine designers joining Studio DBD.

The cards feature information about each designer, alongside a message. They retail at £5 for 10 cards, with all profits going to Macmillan, available from http://chrismas.bigcartel.com.

Skiddle aim to raise £100,000 for the charity by the end of 2017.

Skiddle has already generated £45,000 through a combination of checkout donations from their customers and company initiatives.