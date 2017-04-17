Lancaster digital marketing agency officially launches rebrand

A Lancaster-based company has launched a rebrand, following an initial announcement made in September.

SearchQuest, of Church Street, has changed its brand and is now known as SQ Digital, employing more than 40 people.

Founder and CEO of SearchQuest, Vilayte Essa, believes the time is right to launch a brand that best reflects the company.

He said: “The time has come to ensure our brand highlighted exactly what we offer as a full service digital marketing agency. The SearchQuest brand has served us well for the past 16 years, but we are exciting for the SQ Digital era to now begin.”

The SearchQuest brand has been a staple of the local business community since its formation in 2000 by brothers Vilayte and Husen Essa.

SearchQuest were among one of the first SEO agencies to open in the UK, and have since gone on to build a portfolio of clients from around the world.

Since the turn of the year, SQ Digital have been shortlisted for Best Large SEO Agency in the European Search Awards and Best Integrated Campaign at the Northern Digital Awards in 2017.

The SQ Digital brand brings along with it a new logo and website for the digital agency.

Expanding on the excitement of the new brand, Vilayte said: “This rebrand has completed an evolution for our company and I believe the new website and logo will propel us to the next level in the digital world.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re really proud to announce the SQ Digital brand has gone live and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”