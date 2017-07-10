Lancaster digital firm is BIBAs finalist at the double

Lancaster digital marketing agency Novi Digital has made the finals in two categories of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s BIBAs awards.

Novi, which operates out of Lancaster’s InfoLab21, has been shortlisted for the Creative Agency of the Year and Employer of the Year awards.

Managing director Aaron Crewe said: “It’s a great tribute to the team’s efforts, this year and every year. We spend our time working for our clients and in support of local charities, and it’s great to see that recognised.

“We approach every task for every client as an opportunity to innovate and find still better ways to work, and the team’s expansion over the past year has given us the chance to open up our creative horizons even further. It’s very rewarding.

“We’ve worked hard to create a working environment that supports everyone and makes for a happier team who reach greater heights. That’s not just a top-down process; it comes from everywhere in the company, and it’s wonderful to see.”

The awards ceremony will take place on September 15 at the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool.