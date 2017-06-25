Lancaster digital agency wins big at top awards

Lancaster-based digital marketing agency, SQ Digital, is going from strength to strength and experienced great success in this year’s prestigious RAR Digital Awards, achieving nominations in eight award categories and going on to win two awards.

SQ Digital fought off competition from a number of high profile agencies to win the Recommended Agency Register (RAR) awards for “On Budget” and “Content Strategy” in London last week.

They were also finalists in the ‘Search’, ‘Social’, ‘Web Design’, ‘Web Development’, ‘Client Service’ and ‘Effectiveness’ categories.

Managing director, Kamal Essa, said he was extremely proud that the team were able to bring two awards home on the night.

He said: “It is great to receive yet more recognition for the hard work our team puts in every day. They work tirelessly on digital campaigns for our clients, aiming to provide them with the best, award-winning services.

“The RAR awards are extra special for us as they are purely based on the ratings our clients give us.”