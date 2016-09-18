Lancaster digital agency given boost by global search engine Google

Digital agency Fat Media have received the Premier Partner badge from global search engine Google.

Earlier this year, digital account director David O’Keefe was invited to Google’s Munich office to find out more about Google’s Channel Partner programme.

Google announced the new Premier Partner badge soon after and Fat Media have worked hard ever since to meet the standards required to achieve it.

The Premier Google Partner badge shows that Fat Media are recognised as a leading agency for developing and maintaining successful online advertising campaigns for businesses.

John French, managing director at Fat Media, said: “This achievement cements Fat Media’s continued drive and success in the paid search arena.

“The team has worked extremely hard to ensure continued growth in customer acquisition, retention and campaign quality, so it is fantastic to have our efforts recognised by Google.”

In return for Fat Media meeting its high targets in terms of customer care and advert quality, Google now provide the digital agency with training sessions, which some of the team have already experienced at Google’s London offices.

In addition, Fat Media now receive the latest strategic insights, technical support with Google integrations and exclusive products, which can be passed on to their clients.

“We look forward to expanding the paid search team and working closely with Google to ensure our clients get the most out of their PPC budgets.” added John.