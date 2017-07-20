Lancaster dad takes on 50 mile birthday challenge

A Lancaster man will celebrate his 50th birthday by taking part in a daunting 50 mile challenge.
Mark Mulryan will tackle the Lakeland 50, billed as one of the greatest ultra running and walking challenges in Europe.
The dad-of-two, who is 50 on August 15, is fundraising for St Ann’s Hospice in Manchester where his late auntie Fiona Stepney was a patient, and St John’s Hospice in Lancaster. Lakeland 50 is on Saturday July 29. Donate via give.everydayhero.com/uk/mully.
