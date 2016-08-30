Lancaster council worker gets ready for vintage DJ set

By day Shaun Foran is an IT man for Lancaster City Council but by night he is turning the decks as a ‘funky ginger’ DJ.

Shaun, who lives in Morecambe, will be playing his biggest gig yet on Saturday night as part of the Vintage By the Sea Festival.

Shaun Foran with Craig Charles.

The 44-year-old known as ‘Funkyginger’ – so-called because of his red hair and love of funk music – is making a name for himself with regular sets at the Owls Nest pub in Bare and further afield. This weekend’s Cross The Tracks night at The Platform will be the biggest gig yet for the hometown boy.

Shaun, who has worked for the council for 27 years, DJs as a hobby in his spare time.

“This is all new to me,” said the former Morecambe High and Lancaster Road School pupil.

“It is like a new chapter in my life.

“It is quite novel seeing your name on all the posters.

“I do get a little bit nervous, if you don’t you are probably not enjoying it.

“But it is not about me, it’s about playing good music for the people who turn up, hopefully they have a good night.”

Shaun’s DJing all started a few years ago when he spotted turntables in a second hand shop in Morecambe.

“They were just waving at me, it was like fate when I saw them, I had to buy them.

“But I have always been into music, I am not like Fatboy Slim or anything like that, I just like to play music.

“DJing is a good way of meeting people, getting out and seeing new places.”

His hobby has helped him meet actor and Radio 2 DJ Craig Charles, who was in the crowd when Shaun played a gig at Media City in Manchester.

“I bumped into him at a festival and phoned into his radio show and spoke to him,” said Shaun.

“I have thought about bringing him to Morecambe.”

Shaun will be joined by other DJs Sie Norfolk, DubWild and organiser Wayne Hemingway and his daughter Corey at Cross The Tracks.

From 9pm to 2am music lovers can listen to 60s Northern Soul, 70s funk, jazz and disco, through to 80s hip hop, electro and boogie and onto 90s house.Early bird tickets for Cross The Tracks £5, advance price £7.50 plus a booking fee and on the door £10.

They are available on www.skiddle.com/groups/vintagebythesea.