Lancaster Community Centre’s tribute to Leon Hoyle

Marsh Community Centre have paid tribute to 12-year-old Leon Hoyle who passed away on Monday.

Staff at the centre have said they are all in shock to learn of the death of Leon.

Leon Hoyle.

The Central Lancaster High School pupil died on Monday (August 7) after falling through a roof on Lune Industrial Estate.

“We are just reeling, in shock,” said Rebecca Novell, manager of Marsh Community Centre.

“The kids are hurting really badly, it is not going to be the same without him.

“Leon has been coming here for a long time, he has been here longer than me, over three years.”

Flowers have been laid in tribute to Leon Hoyle from Lancaster.

The centre has set up a fundraising page to help fund the costs of the funeral for the family.

They had a target of £2,000 and have already exceeded the amount with more money coming in.

“The family have only just had a funeral, if we can help in anyway we can we will,” said Rebecca.

“The Priory have said they will off free service if this is needed, the family are just in bits.”

If you wish to donate please visit https://www.gofundme.com/leons-legacy-fund or put money in the charity account with a reference of ‘Leon’ via Marsh Community Centre

Sort Code: 01-54-90

Account Number: 29416337.