Lancaster City star’s charity lunge challenge

A Lancaster footballer is taking part in an extreme fitness challenge for a good cause.

Billy Akrigg, a midfielder for Lancaster City and also a personal trainer, will perform lunges for five miles along Morecambe Promenade with a 10lbs weight vest on his back on Sunday, July 2.

The 24-year-old will be raising money for the St John’s Hospice Machu Picchu trek as his girlfriend Lauren Kelsall and her mum Gill are taking part.

The group of fundraisers will take on the Andes mountains in March 2018, all having to raise £1,800 each with a group target of £100,000.

The Peru challenge will see the team walk for as long as eight hours a day at heights of up to 15,000ft (or 4,600m), sleep in tents, and cope without showers and toilet facilities.

Billy will be doing his bit by starting at VVV Health and Leisure Club in Hest Bank at 8am with the endurance test expected to run until late afternoon.

“Anyone who’s been the gym and done something similar knows how tough it is,” he said. “You might do three sets of 16 reps or something like that. After that most people have had enough.

“But in total I’m going to do about 8,000.

“It’s quite a big deal. I’m not sure how long it’s going to take.

“I’ve planned in three stops to let myself recover.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to do it at popular spots and might be able to pick up some donations along the way.”

Billy was part of the Lancaster side that won promotion as Evo-Stik First Division North champions last year and has been with the Giant Axe club for the last four seasons.

His day job sees him run Billy Akrigg Fitness – Personal Training and Strength and Conditioning.

To donate visit www.stjohnstrek2018.everydayhero.com/uk/lauren-and-gill