A Skerton West councillor has resigned from Lancaster City Council.

Labour councillor Karen Leytham has left after more than 10 years on the council.

A former member of the council cabinet, Mrs Leytham was first elected to represent the Skerton West ward at a by-election in December 2006 and was re-elected at subsequent city council elections.

The vacancy in the Skerton West ward will be filled by a by-election on a date to be announced.

We have contacted Mrs Leytham for comment.