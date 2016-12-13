Lancaster City Council services over Christmas and New Year

There will be a number of changes to the availability of council services and facilities this Christmas.

Closure of public buildings

Lancaster and Morecambe town halls will close for Christmas at 3pm on Friday, December 23 and re-open at 9am on Wednesday December 28. On Friday, December 30, the town halls will close at 3pm and re-open at 9am on Tuesday, January 3.

Christmas refuse and recycling collections

Don’t forget to check your collections calendar as there will be changes over the Christmas period to your normal waste and recycling collection days. The changes come into force on Christmas eve and finish on Saturday January 7.

Normal Collection Day Revised Collection Day

Monday December 26 Saturday December 24

Tuesday December 27 Wednesday December 28

Wednesday December 28 Thursday December 29

Thursday December 29 Friday December 30

Friday December 30 Saturday December 31

Monday January 2 Tuesday January 3

Tuesday January 3 Wednesday January 4

Wednesday January 4 Thursday January 5

Thursday January 5 Friday January 6

Friday January 6 Saturday January 7

If you have misplaced your collection calendar please visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/bins

Garden waste collections will resume on Monday January 23 (check your collection calendar). From this date collections will be by subscription only. To sign up to the garden waste service visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/garden-waste

Markets

For the festive opening times of the Charter Market and Assembly Rooms Emporium in Lancaster and Festival Market in Morecambe visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/markets

Williamson Park

The facilities and buildings at Williamson Park will close at 3pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed to the public on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. The park itself will remain open throughout.

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre will be closed from December 25 – 27 and January 1 and 2 2017.

There will also be minor changes to the swimming times, gym opening times and fitness classes at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre throughout Christmas week. For more information on opening times, customers can pick up a special Christmas leaflet from the centre or visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/saltayre

Community Pools

Community pools at Carnforth, Hornby and Heysham will be closed from December 25 – 27 and 1 and 2 January 1 and 2 2017. For swimming times at the community pools visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/swimming

Lancaster Visitor Information Centre, The Storey, Lancaster

The centre will close for Christmas on Christmas Eve at 3pm and re-open on Wednesday December 28 at 10am. The centre will close again for New Year’s Day and re-open on Tuesday January 3.

Morecambe Visitor Information Centre, Platform Building, Morecambe

The centre will close on Christmas Eve at 3pm and re-open on Wednesday December 28 at 9.30am. Doors will close on New Year’s Eve at 3pm and re-open at 9.30am on Tuesday January 3.