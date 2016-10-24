Lancaster City 0-2 Ossett Town

Lancaster City’s six game unbeaten run in the league came to a disappointing end on Saturday as they were defeated 2-0 at home to Ossett Town.

After a goalless first half in which Lancaster were unlucky not to score, Ossett scored with 15 minutes to go as Ashley Jackson’s shot from ten yards made its way through a group of defenders and into the net.

And, despite a late push from the Dolly Blues, Ossett scored a second in the 92nd minute from the penalty spot as Gavin Clark tripped an Ossett attacker near the touchline.

Lancaster came out of the blocks quickly and could have been ahead after three minutes when Louis Mayers almost fumbled the ball into the net but the Ossett defenders managed to clear the ball just a yard from the goal line.

Then Jordan Connerton should have done better as he placed his free header well over from close range.

City were almost ahead on the half hour mark as Mayers’ header from five yards hit the post before Billy Akrigg’s hard hit shot was blocked on the line.

Towards the end of the first half, City goalkeeper made a great save Mike Hale tipping a Steven Ridley free kick onto the post. Early in the second half City thought they had broken the deadlock after Jackson put the ball into his own net from a corner but the linesman adjudged Mayers to be offside.

City rued their missed chances just minutes later as Hale could only parry a cross into the path of Jackson whose shot from ten yards found its way through a series of defenders and into the bottom corner of the net.

In the second minute of injury time the visitors doubled their lead through Jackson from the penalty spot.

Lancaster City: Hale, Wills, Sumner, Russell (Gregory), Westwood, Clark, Carney, Akrigg, Connerton, Mayers (Waters), Crolla (Anderson). Subs not used: Henry, Raybould.